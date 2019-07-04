

Renée Rodgers, CTV News Winnipeg





One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a crash involving a pedestrian in East Kildonan Thursday afternoon.

A city spokesperson said it happened at the intersection of Springfield Road and Edelweiss Crescent just after 1:30 p.m.

A Winnipeg Transit bus could be seen stopped in the area but the spokesperson said it was not involved in the crash.

The area was shut down to traffic and reopened around 8:30 p.m.

There was no update Tuesday night on the condition of the victim or what led to the crash.

The spokesperson said Winnipeg Police are investigating.