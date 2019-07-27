

CTV News Winnipeg





A crash between a police cruiser and civilian vehicle sent two officers to hospital Saturday morning.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. a police vehicle was travelling northbound on Pembina Highway when it collided with another vehicle that was travelling westbound on Dalhousie Drive.

The police vehicle was not responding to an emergency when the crash happened.

The WPS says a preliminary investigation shows that at the time of the crash, lights at the intersection were flashing amber for north/southbound traffic and flashing red for west/eastbound traffic.

Two officers who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle declined medical attention.