Crash involving school bus briefly closes Manitoba highway; RCMP

School bus

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Why? Why? Why?' Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despair

Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol -- about one a minute at times -- drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia's domination of Ukraine. This southern seaport of 430,000 has become a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's drive to crush democratic Ukraine.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island