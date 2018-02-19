Featured
Crash kills 19-year-old Rosengart man
Officers based in Morden were called to the collision at 12:20 a.m., and arrived to find a pickup truck on fire in the ditch. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 2:00PM CST
RCMP said a 19-year-old man is dead and an 18-year-old man injured after a crash early Monday morning.
Investigators believe alcohol played a role in the crash.
It happened on Highway 32 in the RM of Stanley, Manitoba.
Officers based in Morden were called to the collision at 12:20 a.m., and arrived to find a pickup truck on fire in the ditch.
The Mounties said both men were thrown from the vehicle, and the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said neither man was wearing a seatbelt.
The investigation continues.