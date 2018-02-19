

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a 19-year-old man is dead and an 18-year-old man injured after a crash early Monday morning.

Investigators believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

It happened on Highway 32 in the RM of Stanley, Manitoba.

Officers based in Morden were called to the collision at 12:20 a.m., and arrived to find a pickup truck on fire in the ditch.

The Mounties said both men were thrown from the vehicle, and the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation continues.