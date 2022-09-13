Crash leaves one person dead, two in unstable condition: Winnipeg police

One person is dead and two others are in unstable condition following a crash in Winnipeg’s Elmwood area on Monday night.

The crash took place around 11:30 p.m. at Grey Street and Munroe Avenue.

According to Winnipeg police, a car with three people in it crashed into another car, which had one person in it, and then crashed into a hydro pole.

Police went to the scene and provided emergency medical care, while the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service extracted the three people inside the first car.

The driver and one of the passengers of the car that crashed into the pole were taken to hospital in unstable condition. The other person in this car – a man in 20s – was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures, but was not injured.

Police found a loaded sawed-off shotgun in the car that had three occupants.

A 45-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with numerous offences, including dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and possession of a weapon.

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man is also facing gun-related charges.

The 45-year-old man remains in the hospital, and the 32-year-old was taken into custody.