Featured
Crash leaves Powerview woman dead, police believe alcohol played a role
RCMP said officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. to the crash involving an SUV and no other vehicles.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 11:54AM CST
A 42-year-old woman is dead following a crash early Thursday morning on Highway 6, just south of Ashern, Man.
RCMP said officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. to the crash involving an SUV and no other vehicles.
Investigators believe it was heading north when it rolled into the ditch while the woman was driving without a seatbelt. She was thrown from the vehicle and died after being taken to hospital, police said.
The only passenger, a 53-year-old man from Hollow Water First Nation, wasn’t hurt. Investigators haven’t yet determined if he was wearing a seatbelt.
RCMP said alcohol played a role in the crash.
Police continue to investigate.