A 42-year-old woman is dead following a crash early Thursday morning on Highway 6, just south of Ashern, Man.

RCMP said officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. to the crash involving an SUV and no other vehicles.

Investigators believe it was heading north when it rolled into the ditch while the woman was driving without a seatbelt. She was thrown from the vehicle and died after being taken to hospital, police said.

The only passenger, a 53-year-old man from Hollow Water First Nation, wasn’t hurt. Investigators haven’t yet determined if he was wearing a seatbelt.

RCMP said alcohol played a role in the crash.

Police continue to investigate.