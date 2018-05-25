

CTV Winnipeg





A two vehicle crash south of Ste. Anne on the intersection of Highway 12 and Provincial Road 210 has left one person dead.

Steinbach RCMP were called to the scene on Thursday, May 24 around 1:35 p.m. when police said a car going southbound collided with a SUV heading westbound.

A 38-year-old man from Winnipeg was transported to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

As for the SUV, the passenger, a 73-year-old man from the RM of La Broquerie, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver, a 72-year-old woman from Winnipeg, was also taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do not believe that alcohol was involved in the crash.

Steinbach RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.