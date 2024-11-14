WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Crash on Chief Peguis causing Thursday morning traffic delays

    Winnipeg police
    Share

    A crash on Chief Peguis Trail is causing Thursday morning traffic delays.

    According to a social media post by Winnipeg’s Traffic Management Centre, the crash, which happened at Chief Peguis near Henderson, is blocking the eastbound median lane.

    Drivers are asked to keep to the right and use caution. Eastbound delays are expected.

    CTV News Winnipeg will update this story as more information becomes available.

