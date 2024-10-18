Crash on Corydon leaves pedestrian dead: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking the public for video footage that could help in its investigations of two crashes, including one that killed a 75-year-old man.

The first crash took place around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 3 in the area of Corydon Avenue and Lilac Street.

According to police, the collision involved a pedestrian and a black 2022 Kia Seltos.

The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in unstable condition.

The driver of the Kia remained at the scene and spoke to police.

On Oct. 11, the man died from his injuries.

The second crash took place on Oct. 15 around 2 a.m. in the area of St. Mary’s Road and Morier Avenue.

According to WPS, a black Dodge Charger struck a hydro pole, guard rail, street sign and business in the 400 block of St. Mary’s Road.

The traffic division is investigating both of these crashes. Anyone with information, including video or dash cam footage, is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.