Crash on Disraeli Freeway involving road grader resulted in 'very serious injuries': police
A crash in the northbound lanes of the Disraeli Freeway on Tuesday night has resulted in very serious injuries, according to Winnipeg police.
Both directions of the Disraeli Freeway were closed at Logan Avenue, but have reopened as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officers noted the crash resulted in very serious injuries, but were unable to provide further details.
Police also confirmed a road grader was involved in the crash.
