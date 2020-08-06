Advertisement
Crash on Highway 1 closes westbound lanes
Published Thursday, August 6, 2020 4:18PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash along Highway 1 near Austin, Man.
According to the province, westbound lanes of Highway 1, about two kilometres east of Highway 34, are closed due to a vehicle collision.
According to Stars Air Ambulance Twitter, it was dispatched to the area of Austin Thursday evening.
A heavily-damaged vehicle was seen in the area. Its windows were smashed, and its roof was crumpled in.
CTV News has reached out to Manitoba RCMP and STARS Air Ambulance service for more information.
This is a developing story. More to come.