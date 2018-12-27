Featured
Crash on Highway 75 sends man to hospital
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 8:08PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, December 27, 2018 8:21PM CST
A man was airlifted to hospital with a number of injuries after a crash Thursday on Highway 75.
It happened near the turnoff to St. Adolphe and a spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance said the service was dispatched to the scene at around 5:40 p.m.
STARS said the crash involved a truck and a semi, and the man was conscious while being transported to HSC.
No other details were available.