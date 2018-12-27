

CTV Winnipeg





A man was airlifted to hospital with a number of injuries after a crash Thursday on Highway 75.

It happened near the turnoff to St. Adolphe and a spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance said the service was dispatched to the scene at around 5:40 p.m.

STARS said the crash involved a truck and a semi, and the man was conscious while being transported to HSC.

No other details were available.