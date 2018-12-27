

CTV Winnipeg





A 71-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a number of injuries after a crash Thursday on Highway 75 near Marchand Road.

It happened near the turnoff to St. Adolphe and RCMP said they were called around 5:20 p.m.

The Mounties said their investigation determined that a semi-truck was making a right turn onto the highway, and a pick-up truck rear-ended the semi.

The driver of the pick-up truck was hurt.

A spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance said the service was dispatched to the scene at around 5:40 p.m.

STARS said the man was conscious while being transported to HSC, and the RCMP confirmed the 71-year-old from Niverville, Man., is now in stable condition.

Police said poor road conditions and visibility are thought to be a factor in the crash.