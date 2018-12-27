Featured
Crash on Highway 75 sends senior to hospital
A spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance said the service was dispatched to the scene at around 5:40 p.m. (File image.)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 8:08PM CST
Last Updated Friday, December 28, 2018 11:01AM CST
A 71-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a number of injuries after a crash Thursday on Highway 75 near Marchand Road.
It happened near the turnoff to St. Adolphe and RCMP said they were called around 5:20 p.m.
The Mounties said their investigation determined that a semi-truck was making a right turn onto the highway, and a pick-up truck rear-ended the semi.
The driver of the pick-up truck was hurt.
A spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance said the service was dispatched to the scene at around 5:40 p.m.
STARS said the man was conscious while being transported to HSC, and the RCMP confirmed the 71-year-old from Niverville, Man., is now in stable condition.
Police said poor road conditions and visibility are thought to be a factor in the crash.