WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Crash on Lagimodiere leaves man dead

    Winnipeg police
    Share

    One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Sunday night on Lagimodiere Boulevard.

    The collision took place around 10:15 p.m. at Lagimodiere and Cottonwood Road.

    A man in his 40s, who was driving one of the vehicles, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has since died from his injuries.

    The driver of the other car, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital in stable condition and treated for minor injuries. This man has met with police officers.

    The traffic division is now investigating. Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app

    Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News