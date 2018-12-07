

CTV Winnipeg





A crash on Pembina Highway sent five people to hospital Friday.

Police responded to the crash near Ducharme Avenue in early afternoon.

One of the people involved in the crash is in critical condition.

No word yet on the cause of the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

SB PEMBINA & GRANDMONT

SB Pembina closed at Grandmont. Police on scene redirecting traffic. #traffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/yPxWEkM32z — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) December 7, 2018

Pembina Highway is closed at Grandmont Avenue.