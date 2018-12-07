Featured
Crash on Pembina Hwy sends 5 to hospital
(CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 5:15PM CST
A crash on Pembina Highway sent five people to hospital Friday.
Police responded to the crash near Ducharme Avenue in early afternoon.
One of the people involved in the crash is in critical condition.
No word yet on the cause of the crash.
TRAFFIC ALERT:— Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) December 7, 2018
SB PEMBINA & GRANDMONT
SB Pembina closed at Grandmont. Police on scene redirecting traffic. #traffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/yPxWEkM32z
Pembina Highway is closed at Grandmont Avenue.