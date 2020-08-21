Advertisement
Crash on Perimeter Highway sends at least three to hospital
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 3:34PM CST Last Updated Friday, August 21, 2020 3:41PM CST
(CTV News Photo James Rinn)
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the Perimeter Highway that has sent at least three people to hospital with serious injuries.
RCMP posted on Twitter at 4:15 p.m. on Friday that the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway between St. Anne's Road and St. Mary's Road are closed. A detour is now in place.
The crash involved a large truck and multiple other vehicles, RCMP said.
A photo from the scene shows a gravel truck on its side, with its contents on the road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
CTV News will update this story when more information becomes available.