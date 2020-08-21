WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the Perimeter Highway that has sent at least three people to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP posted on Twitter at 4:15 p.m. on Friday that the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway between St. Anne's Road and St. Mary's Road are closed. A detour is now in place.

#rcmpmb are on scene of a motor vehicle collision on Perimeter Hwy. Large truck & a number of vehicles involved. At least 3 people taken to hospital w/serious injuries. Eastbound lanes of Perimeter between St. Anne's Rd. & St. Mary’s Rd. are closed. Avoid area. Detour in place. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 21, 2020

The crash involved a large truck and multiple other vehicles, RCMP said.

A photo from the scene shows a gravel truck on its side, with its contents on the road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

