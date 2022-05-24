Crash on St. James Bridge sends one to hospital
One person is in hospital after a crash on the St. James Bridge Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg police said the crash happened just after 1 p.m., sending one person to hospital.
The crash involved a car and a motorcycle.
Police said the driver of the motorcycle was originally reported to be in critical condition, but has been upgraded to stable condition.
The City of Winnipeg said the crash is blocking the southbound median and middle lanes on the bridge. Traffic is asked to keep to the right and be cautious while passing the emergency vehicles.
The road is expected to open this afternoon, police said.
