Crash on St. Mary's Road sends two to hospital in critical condition
Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition on Tuesday night following a single-car crash on St. Mary’s Road.
According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the crash took place around 9 p.m. at St. Mary’s Road and Vivian Avenue. Police did not provide information regarding the identities of the two people taken to hospital.
Northbound St. Mary’s Road at Vivian Avenue is closed due to a number of safety issues. Police said the southbound lanes are open, but they are being impacted by a large debris field.
Northbound commuters are urged to avoid St. Mary’s and use an alternate route.
Officers note that hydro lines in the area are down and they are waiting for crews to come and make the repairs.
