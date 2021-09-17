Crash shuts down part of South Perimeter at St. Anne's Road

WINNIPEG -

A crash closed part of the South Perimeter Highway Friday night.

A badly damaged white pickup truck could be seen behind a semi-truck stopped on the highway at St Anne’s Road just after 9 o'clock.

An eastbound lane of the highway was shut down and RCMP were on the scene.

There was no word Friday night on what happened or whether anyone was injured.

CTV News has reached out to RCMP for more information.