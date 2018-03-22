

CTV Winnipeg





Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle collision on Higgins Avenue involving a stolen vehicle, according to the police.

The crash happened Thursday morning, after police said officers had unsuccessfully attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle in the area of Watt Street and Chalmers Avenue.

It later crashed with a barrier at Higgins Street and McArthur.

Police said two women were taken to hospital, one of whom has been released and is in police custody. The other still in hospital is in stable condition.

Higgins was closed westbound at Sutherland Avenue and eastbound at Annabella Street.

The road is now reopened.