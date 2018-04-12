

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said two serious crashes, including one that involved four semis and a pick-up truck, shut down Highway 1 near Virden Thursday morning and sent a number of people to hospital.

The road reopened Thursday afternoon.

The first crash occurred at about 7:00 a.m., when investigators believe a line of semi-tractors pulling heading west had stopped due to weather conditions, and another semi was trying to slow down while passing the line. RCMP said that’s when another semi that wasn’t able to slow down went out of control and crashed with the large trucks and a pick-up.

The Mounties said a passenger in one of the semis was taken to hospital in Brandon with injuries that weren’t critical, and the driver of the pick-up truck was taken by helicopter to hospital in Winnipeg, where he is in stable condition.

A 41-year-old Saskatoon man was charged under the Highway Traffic Act in connection with the crash and faces a fine of $203.

The second crash happened about an hour later, when traffic on the TransCanada had stopped again due to the weather and a semi that was unable to slow crashed with another, leading to a pile up that blocked the highway. One person was taken to Brandon hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old Winnipeg man received the same charge as the other driver.

RCMP closed the highway between Brandon and Virden following the crashes.

The investigation continues.