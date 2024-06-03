Credibility of psychiatrist heard in Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer
A judge is allowing a forensic psychiatrist with a YouTube channel providing "tongue and cheek" commentary on mental illness and crime to give expert testimony at the Winnipeg trial of an admitted serial killer.
Dr. Sohom Das, who is based in England, has posted numerous videos on the channel called "A Psych for Sore Minds."
In the videos, referenced in court Monday at the trial of Jeremy Skibicki, Das talks about how to fake a mental illness and why accused killers confess.
"Absolutely do not kill anybody. But if you do, don't tell anybody," Das says in a videos titled "Why Do Murderers CONFESS?"
In another video that has since been taken down, Das outlines steps to fake a mental illness. He also says he has been duped into believing someone has a mental illness when they didn't.
Defence lawyers obtained the services of Das after Skibicki was first arrested in the death of Rebecca Contois, 24, in 2022.
Skibicki was later charged in the deaths of three more women: Morgan Harris, 39; Marcedes Myran, 26; and an unidentified woman an Indigenous grassrootscommunity named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.
The 37-year-old has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder. He has admitted to the slayings, but his lawyers argue he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness.
Das has twice assessed the mental state of Skibicki since his arrest.
Lawyer Leonard Tailleur told the trial Das should be allowed to testify for the defence.
He said the doctor's YouTube channel is a form of entertainment and education.
Das is a professional who has provided expert assessments and is in good standing with the Royal College of Psychiatrists, which is the main organization of psychiatrists in the United Kingdom, added Tailleur.
Court heard Das provides analysis for civil and criminal cases in the U.K. He has written a professional memoir on his work as a forensic psychiatrist and has appeared on TV, radio shows and documentaries as an expert on mental illness and criminality.
He has also worked in hospitals and prisons throughout his career.
Das told court he has written 20 to 30 reports on cases of insanity in the U.K. and has testified a handful of times.
He said Skibicki's case is the first Canadian case he has consulted on. In order to testify in the trial, Das said he registered with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba.
Crown prosecutor Chris Vanderhooft asked about the video of Das explaining to people how to fake mental illness.
"It was tongue and cheek," Das responded.
Das said some content in the videos may not be viewed as funny in the context of an ongoing murder trial.
Manitoba Court of King's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal called the videos self-promotional and said they potentially compromise the doctor's credibility.
The judge ultimately decided to let Das testify.
Joyal previously ordered Skibicki to undergo a mental health assessment with a Crown-appointed expert. That doctor is also expected to testify.
The trial has heard that Skibicki assaulted his victims, strangled or drowned them and disposed of their bodies in garbage bins in his neighbourhood. Two were dismembered.
The Crown has said the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on vulnerable victims at homeless shelters.
The killings came to light after the partial remains of Contois were found in a garbage bin in Skibicki's neighbourhood in May 2022. More of her remains were discovered at a city-run landfill the following month.
The remains of Harris and Myran are believed to be at a different landfill. It is not known where Buffalo Woman's remains are located.
The Crown has presented video, DNA, computer and witness evidence linking Skibicki to the victims to illustrate possible planning and coverup of the killings.
Skibicki told police he struggled with addiction to methamphetamine and ecstasy and was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
A finding of not criminally responsible means an accused was incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of an act due to a mental disorder. The person is detained in a hospital until a review board determines they are no longer a threat to the public.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.
