WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating a fire at a two-storey home in the 700 block of Flora Avenue.

Crews were called to the area on Tuesday, April 21, at 11:41 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene they could see smoke coming from the home and flames were also visible through the windows.

Crews attacked the fire and it was declared under control at 12:05 a.m.

The WFPS said there was no one home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Crews are investigating and no damage estimates are available at this time.