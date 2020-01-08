WINNIPEG -- A fire that erupted on Maryland Street closed down a portion of the street, Winnipeg police said.

On Wednesday evening, United Firefighters of Winnipeg tweeted crews were in the process of responding to a fire on the 400 block of Maryland Street.

Winnipeg police said the fire situation on Maryland Street will force the closure of southbound lanes from Ellice Avenue to St. Matthews Avenue.

Police said the closure is expected to remain in place until at least noon on Thursday.