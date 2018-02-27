Featured
Crews battle fire on Portage Avenue
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2018 9:31PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 27, 2018 10:54PM CST
Fire crews were on the scene of a fire on Portage Avenue Tuesday night.
They responded to the call in the 900 block of Portage Avenue Tuesday night just after 8 p.m.
Large flames could be seen shooting out of No Name Auto.
The city says smoke forced the evacuation of nearby homes.
A number of witnesses stopped to watch as fire crews battled the blaze.
No injuries were reported Tuesday night and a cause had not been determined.