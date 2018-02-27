Fire crews were on the scene of a fire on Portage Avenue Tuesday night.

They responded to the call in the 900 block of Portage Avenue Tuesday night just after 8 p.m.

Large flames could be seen shooting out of No Name Auto.

The city says smoke forced the evacuation of nearby homes.

A number of witnesses stopped to watch as fire crews battled the blaze.

No injuries were reported Tuesday night and a cause had not been determined.