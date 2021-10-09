Crews battle Higgins Avenue encampment fire on Friday night

Winnipeg -

No one was hurt following a large fire at a temporary encampment on Friday night.

At around 7:40 p.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to the fire in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue.

When crews arrived, several improvised shelters were engulfed in flames and the heat from the fire had damaged hydro lines in the area.

The city said buildings around the encampment had to be protected until the hydro lines were disconnected.

The fire was under control by 7:59 p.m.

No occupants were found in the encampment and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.