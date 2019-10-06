A house fire in the Centennial area is under investigation.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a house in the 600 block of William Avenue just after 6 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, crews were met with smoke coming from the house.

The city said crews forced their way inside and launched an offensive attack.

The fire was declared under control around 6:40 p.m.

No one was injured and no evacuations were required, said the city.