WINNIPEG -- Strong winds proved to be a challenge as the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battled a large wildland fire near Charleswood Sunday evening.

The city said crews were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to a fire near Wilkes Avenue and Liberty Street. It’s estimated the fire covered an area of approximately 30 acres.

Crews used specialized wildland-urban interface equipment, said the city, to attack the fire and protect nearby properties, which included 10 homes west of the fire. Wind speeds were gusting over 45 kilometres per hour, putting the fire at a serious risk of spreading. The WFPS drone was used to help detect any hotspots.

WFPS water tankers were used to shuttle water to the scene, as the city noted the fire was outside of its water district.

“The WFPS would like to thank the residents in the area for their co-operation and in particular, one resident who used their Bobcat to cut a fire break in the brush to stop the fire from spreading towards the nearby properties,” the city said in a news release.

While the fire was declared under control at 10:15 p.m., the city said crews are expected to be on scene for several hours to ensure all hotspots are extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

The city is reminding residents that despite the recent rainfall, conditions within Winnipeg remain very dry.