

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was busy fighting two apartment fires overnight.

The first happened just after 11 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Assiniboine Avenue.

Officials said two people had to be evacuated from a second floor suite. Damage from the fire was contained to the suite, but officials said smoke and water damage extended beyond it.

Two hours later, just after 1 a.m. Saturday, crews were called to the 200 block of River Avenue.

Officials said smoke was visible from the main floor. No one was inside the suite when crews arrived.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.