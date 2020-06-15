WINNIPEG -- Firefighters in the city were busy Monday morning as crews responded to two separate fires.

Details are limited, but the first fire happened on Disraeli Street just north of Sutherland Avenue. That fire was reported at around 3:35 a.m.

Much of the front of the home was burned and the neighbouring home also received some damage.

Crews were called at around 4:10 a.m. to the second fire on Alfred Avenue, just east of Salter Street.

Damage could be seen on the upper level of the home.

CTV News has reached out to the city for more information.

This is a developing story. More details to come.