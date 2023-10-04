Crews battle two Winnipeg house fires Wednesday morning

Winnipeg emergency crews were kept busy Wednesday morning, battling two house fires.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the first fire at around 9 a.m. at a single-family bungalow in the 400 block of Ottawa Avenue.

Crews arrived on scene to find smoke billowing from the house. They attacked the flames from the inside, and got the fire under control about a half hour later.

Occupants had already evacuated prior to the WFPS arriving on scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the first is under investigation, and no damage estimate was available.

HOUSE FIRE LIKELY CAUSED BY UNATTENDED COOKING: WFPS

Meantime, WFPS was called to another fire in a two-storey, single-family home in the 300 block of Kenaston Boulevard at 9:14 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the home. They went inside, and fought the flames from the interior, declaring it under control at 9:37 a.m.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The city says the fire was likely accidental and caused by unattended cooking.