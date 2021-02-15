WINNIPEG -- Emergency crews are battling a fire at a truck dealership in Brandon.

Brandon Police told CTV News a fire was reported at the Kenworth truck dealership on Highland Avenue shortly after 1:40 p.m. on Monday.

Police said it is not aware what caused the fire, and at this point, no injuries have been reported.

In a tweet, police said traffic is being shut down at Highland and the Trans Canada Highway. Police said this is largely because emergency crews are running water lines across the highway.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story. More to come.