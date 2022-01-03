Crews battling fire in Portage Avenue office building
Fire crews were fighting a fire in 717 Portage Avenue Monday morning. (Source: CTV News/Gary Robson)
WINNIPEG -
Firefighters are extinguishing a blaze inside an office building on Portage Avenue.
Crews could be seen fighting a fire in 717 Portage Avenue Monday morning.
The building is home to New Directions, a non-profit that offers services like supportive housing, therapy, and counselling services.
A tweet from Winnipeg Transit said Portage Avenue is closed near Sherbrook street.
CTV News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.
This is a developing story. More details to come.