Crews battling fire in Portage Avenue office building

WINNIPEG -

Firefighters are extinguishing a blaze inside an office building on Portage Avenue.

Crews could be seen fighting a fire in 717 Portage Avenue Monday morning.

The building is home to New Directions, a non-profit that offers services like supportive housing, therapy, and counselling services.

A tweet from Winnipeg Transit said Portage Avenue is closed near Sherbrook street.

11:09: NEW: (JAN 3/22) WB Portage @ Sherbrook closed - Working fire (See https://t.co/rWmrGLud3p for details) — Winnipeg Transit (@transitalerts) January 3, 2022

CTV News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.

This is a developing story. More details to come.