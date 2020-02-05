The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a three-storey apartment fire Wednesday morning.

Crews received a call just before 6 a.m. to the 700 block of Toronto Street.

When the WFPS arrived, crews could see heavy smoke coming from one of the suites.

Firefighters attacked the fire and it was declared under control by 6:31 a.m.

Officials said most of the residents got out of the building safely and fire crews helped those who required assistance. No injuries were reported.

Once crews ventilated the building, most of the residents were able to return to their suites.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate is not available.

The WFPS is advising drivers to use caution in the area as water used to put out the blaze has now frozen.

The city is monitoring the area and applying sand and de-icing agents as required.