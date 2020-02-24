WINNIPEG -- Fire crews are investigating an afternoon blaze at a three-storey apartment complex in Osborne Village.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedics Service was called to the 300 block of Stradbrook Avenue just before noon. A second alarm was called increasing the number of emergency vehicles and crews on scene.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the building and began to search for where the fire was coming from.

Crews were able to find the fire coming from the second floor and they launched an offensive attack on the blaze. The fire was considered under control by 12:40 p.m.

The WFPS said fire damage was contained to one suite along with smoke and water damage. Other suites suffered water and smoke damage.

Everyone in the building was able to get out safely. Paramedics did assess two people on scene, but neither person was taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damages estimates are available.