Crews fight frigid temperatures to put out barn fire near Brandon
Officials believe the fire was accidental. The damage estimate is $250,000.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 1:37PM CST
Fire crews battled more than a blaze Tuesday afternoon, working through extremely cold temperatures to put out a barn fire near Brandon.
Officials said the blaze broke out near Highway 10, about one mile north of Brandon, around 2:30 p.m.
The land in the area was owned by Waywayseecappo First Nation. Officials said the First Nation was renting out the barn to a local business person. The barn was operating as an antique store but was closed down for the winter.
The cold temperatures made it difficult for crews to fight the fire. They had to make roughly seven trips back to Brandon with a water tanker.