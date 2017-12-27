

CTV Winnipeg





Fire crews battled more than a blaze Tuesday afternoon, working through extremely cold temperatures to put out a barn fire near Brandon.

Officials said the blaze broke out near Highway 10, about one mile north of Brandon, around 2:30 p.m.

The land in the area was owned by Waywayseecappo First Nation. Officials said the First Nation was renting out the barn to a local business person. The barn was operating as an antique store but was closed down for the winter.

Officials believe the fire was accidental. The damage estimate is $250,000.

The cold temperatures made it difficult for crews to fight the fire. They had to make roughly seven trips back to Brandon with a water tanker.