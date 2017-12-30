Featured
Crews fight house fire in Fort Garry Friday evening
Officials said crews responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Byng Place just after 8 p.m. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, December 30, 2017 10:49AM CST
The Winnipeg Fire Department was busy again Friday evening, fighting another blaze in frigid temperatures.
Officials said crews responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Byng Place just after 8 p.m.
Smoke and flames were visible from a second floor window. The fire appeared to have started on the second floor.
Officials said the occupants had self-evacuated with no injuries.
The arson unit is on scene to investigate.
No word yet on the cause or damage estimate.