

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Department was busy again Friday evening, fighting another blaze in frigid temperatures.

Officials said crews responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Byng Place just after 8 p.m.

Smoke and flames were visible from a second floor window. The fire appeared to have started on the second floor.

Officials said the occupants had self-evacuated with no injuries.

The arson unit is on scene to investigate.

No word yet on the cause or damage estimate.