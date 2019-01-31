

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating after a fire broke out at a North End house.

Crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. to Bannerman Avenue near Salter Street.

The WFPS said once on scene crews launched an interior offensive attack and the fire was declared under control by about 9:15 a.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The WFPS said drivers should be cautious in the area as the water used to fight the fire covered the road and has now frozen. The City of Winnipeg said it will be monitoring the area and applying sanding and de-icing agents to improve traction on the roadway.