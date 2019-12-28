WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services was called to two separate house fires on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

On Friday night shortly after 10:40 p.m., fire crews were called to a vacant two-storey house in the 1300 block of Dawson Road South. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home when crews arrived.

The fire was declared under control about an hour later, after crews attacked the fire from the outside and then moved into the house to completely extinguish the blaze.

A search showed there was no one inside the home and no injuries were reported.

While the cause of the first fire is still under investigation, the city said the second fire looks to have been an accident -- caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.

This second fire happened on Saturday morning around 3 a.m. in a single-family bungalow on the 0-100 block of Sand Lily Drive. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the home.

The city said the crews had the fire under control roughly 20 minutes later.

All people in the house had evacuated before the crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The city said people should take some extra steps when throwing out cigarettes and other smoking materials: