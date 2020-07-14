Advertisement
Winnipeg News | Local Breaking | CTV News Winnipeg
Crews on scene of early-morning house fire in Winnipeg's North End
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 5:37AM CST
(File image.)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg fire crews are on scene of an early-morning house fire in the city’s North End.
Firefighters were called to the incident in the 300 block of Church Avenue near Aikins Street around 4:45 a.m.
The fire required a four-unit response from firefighters.
This is a developing story, more details to come.