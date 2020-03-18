WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is on scene of a fire at the Capri Motel on Pembina Highway Wednesday morning.

When firefighters first arrived on scene they were able to attack the flames from inside, but as conditions deteriorated they were forced out. Fire crews then used a chainsaw to cut through the roof and release harmful gas and smoke, which allowed them to go back inside.

The flames extended through the wood frame attic, with the assistant fire chief describing the fire as “rather stubborn.”

No one in the nearby apartment building has been evacuated.

One the fire is under control, an investigation will begin.

A City of Winnipeg spokesperson is asking people to avoid the area, although traffic is still flowing on Pembina as no lanes are shut down.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV's Alex Brown.