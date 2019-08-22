Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is on scene after a fire was reported in the diesel generator room at Red River College on Thursday.

A representative from the college told CTV News powerhouse staff reported the fire and emergency procedures were put in place.

The powerhouse has been evacuated and no one was hurt.

The college said the fire is contained to the one location and there are no broader impacts to the rest of campus.

Students and staff will be updated through email and the mobile safety app.