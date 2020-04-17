WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg fire crews are currently on scene of a Friday morning warehouse fire at Charles Street, near Sutherland Avenue.

Firefighters were called just before 2 a.m., with multiple units attending the scene.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, crews could be seen spraying the building, which is still smoking.

Sutherland Avenue between Schultz and Robinson Streets is closed.

A Winnipeg police officer warned that the area is icy from the water being sprayed.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV's Tim Salzen and Alex Brown.