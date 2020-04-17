Crews on scene of Friday morning warehouse fire
Published Friday, April 17, 2020 5:34AM CST
The fire on Charles Street near Sutherland Avenue. (Source: Alex Brown/CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg fire crews are currently on scene of a Friday morning warehouse fire at Charles Street, near Sutherland Avenue.
Firefighters were called just before 2 a.m., with multiple units attending the scene.
As of 6 a.m. Friday, crews could be seen spraying the building, which is still smoking.
Sutherland Avenue between Schultz and Robinson Streets is closed.
A Winnipeg police officer warned that the area is icy from the water being sprayed.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
- With files from CTV's Tim Salzen and Alex Brown.