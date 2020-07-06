WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg fire crews are on scene of a Monday morning garage fire in the city’s North End.

The fire is in the 900 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Images show a number of firefighters surrounding, and working to extinguish the damaged structure.

CTV Winnipeg has reached out to the city for more information.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

Source: Ken Gabel/CTV News

