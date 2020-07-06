Advertisement
Crews on scene of Monday morning garage fire in Winnipeg's North End
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 6:23AM CST
The fire is in the 900 block of Pritchard Avenue (Source: Ken Gabel/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg fire crews are on scene of a Monday morning garage fire in the city’s North End.
The fire is in the 900 block of Pritchard Avenue.
Images show a number of firefighters surrounding, and working to extinguish the damaged structure.
CTV Winnipeg has reached out to the city for more information.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
