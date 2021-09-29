Crews remain on scene overnight to fight Point Douglas warehouse fire

WINNIPEG -

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) remained on scene overnight as they continued to fight a fire at an empty warehouse at 2 Point Douglas Ave.

Firefighters were called to the incident around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the WFPS, they have been forced to attack the fire from outside the building as the warehouse’s roof has caved in. Jamie Vanderhorst, assistant chief of the WFPS fire and rescue operations, said on Tuesday that it’s safe to say the building is a total loss.

He noted that reports suggest there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire.

Crews remained on scene through the night and are expected to be there for most of Wednesday to extinguish hotspots.

One firefighter was hurt at the scene overnight. Paramedics assessed the firefighter, who did not need to be taken to the hospital.

According to the City of Winnipeg, about 10 homes in the area were evacuated out of precaution. The city also advised those with breathing conditions to stay inside and keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

Higgins Avenue has now reopened to traffic in both directions.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow and Danton Unger.