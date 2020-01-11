Crews respond to medical emergency in St. Vital
CTV News Winnipeg Published Saturday, January 11, 2020 12:16PM CST Last Updated Saturday, January 11, 2020 12:52PM CST
Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service crews responded to a medical emergency on Hindley Avenue around 6 pm, Friday.
Few details have been released, but the City of Winnipeg confirms one person was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Multiple officers were still at the home Saturday afternoon and the house was blocked off by police tape.
This is a developing story. More to come…