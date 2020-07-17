WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg fire crews responded to two garage fires in the city’s North End on Friday morning within the span of one hour.

Firefighters were called to the first fire around 2:10 a.m. in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews found flames coming from the garage and extinguished it by 2:35 a.m.

Then an hour later, at around 3:10 a.m., firefighters were called to another garage fire in the 600 block of Redwood Avenue, where they once again found flames coming from the structure.

This fire was extinguished before 3:30 a.m.

No one was hurt in either fire.

The causes of the fires are being investigated.