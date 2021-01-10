Advertisement
Crews working to stop Transcona gas leak which closed Regent Avenue East
Published Sunday, January 10, 2021 12:07PM CST Last Updated Sunday, January 10, 2021 1:19PM CST
Police closed Regent Avenue East Sunday morning to allow crews to fix a gas leak. (Source: CTV News/Dan Timmerman)
WINNIPEG -- A gas leak has prompted first responders to close Regent Avenue East in both directions.
According to a tweet from the City of Winnipeg, Manitoba Hydro is dealing with the situation.
Manitoba Hydro said all of the gas is venting safely to atmosphere and no evacuations were necessary.
In a tweet, the Crown corporation said crews are working on a fix.
People are advised to avoid the area of Regent Avenue East near Day Street.
This is a developing story. More details to come.