

CTV News Winnipeg





Residents of Windsor Park and its surrounding communities who are concerned with escalating crime packed the Winakwa Community Centre Wednesday night to discuss ways to curb the problem.

From the meth crisis to recurring vandalism and break-ins, residents who came out to the ‘Take Back Windsor Park’ event heard presentations from police, the Bear Clan and the Citizens on Patrol Program.

They later had the chance to ask questions.

Windsor Park resident Kristopher Whittaker, who helped organize Wednesday’s meeting, said the turnout was larger than expected.

“It really does show that there’s a concern for the neighbourhood and that people want to take part in an initiative that’s going to clean up the petty crime and maybe make a change for some of the less fortunate people in the neighbourhood,” said Whittaker.

Organizers want Windsor Park to have a patrol group of its own someday.