Kids Help Phone has launched its newest method of communicating with youth in need in Manitoba.

The Crisis Text Line powered by the Kids Help Phone service is up and running in English in Manitoba, with plans to expand to other provinces and in French later in the year.

Kids Help Phone says research suggests 71 per cent of young people prefer a non-verbal form of communication, and youth can access the new service without a data plan, internet connection or app. Users won’t be charged for texts to and from the service.

To connect with a volunteer trained in crisis response, youth can text the word ‘TALK’ to 686868. When they are ready to end the conversation, youth can text ‘STOP’.

First time users will receive a message explaining the service, its privacy policy and duty to report.